Full List Of Tinubu Ministers And Their Portfolios

Following the grilling and approval of the 10th Senate two weeks ago, President Bola Tinubu has announced the designation of the 28 appointed ministers.

President Tinubu who made that announcement on Wednesday evening, August 16 in a statement issued by the Presidency named the ministers and their titles so as to work game in hand with him in discharging his duties to Nigerians.

Here are the complete list of approved Ministers along with their designations.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike

Minister of Works, David Umah

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and the Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani

State’s Minister of Ecology and Environmental Management, Ishak Salako

Wale Edun is the nation’s co-coordinating and finance minister.

Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of the Marine and Blue Economy

Power Minister: Adebayo Adelabu

Minister Of State, Health And Social Welfare: Tunji Alausa

Minister Of Solid Minerals Development: Dele Alake

Minister Of Tourism: Lola Ade-John

Minister Of Transportation: Adegboyega Oyetola

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite

Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy

Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development – Abdullahi Gwarzo Minister of Budget and Economic Planning- Atiku Bagudu Minister of State, FCT- Mariga Mahmoud Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation- Bello Goronyo Minister of Agriculture- Abubakar Kyari Minister of Education- Tahir Mamman Minister of Police Affairs- Ibrahim Geidam Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuggar Minister of Interior- Saidu Alkali Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare- Ali Pate Minister of State, Steel and Development- Maigari Ahmadu Minister of Steel and Development- Shuaibu Audu