Full List Of Tinubu Ministers And Their Portfolios

Following the grilling and approval of the 10th Senate two weeks ago, President Bola Tinubu has announced the designation of the 28 appointed ministers.
President Tinubu who made that announcement on Wednesday evening, August 16 in a statement issued by the Presidency named the ministers and their titles so as to work game in hand with him in discharging his duties to Nigerians.
Here are the complete list of approved Ministers along with their designations.
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
Minister of Works, David Umah
Minister of Communications, Innovation, and the Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani
State’s Minister of Ecology and Environmental Management, Ishak Salako
READ ALSO:
- Ministerial Screening: The drama, intrigues
- Ministerial Appointments: Lawyers, Senators Accuse Tinubu Of Constitutional Breach
- Ministerial Appointments: Yoruba Group Cautions Opponents Of El-Rufai
Wale Edun is the nation’s co-coordinating and finance minister.
Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of the Marine and Blue Economy
Power Minister: Adebayo Adelabu
Minister Of State, Health And Social Welfare: Tunji Alausa
Minister Of Solid Minerals Development: Dele Alake
Minister Of Tourism: Lola Ade-John
Minister Of Transportation: Adegboyega Oyetola
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite
Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji
Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha
Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy
Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo
Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri
Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development – Abdullahi Gwarzo
Minister of Budget and Economic Planning- Atiku Bagudu
Minister of State, FCT- Mariga Mahmoud
Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation- Bello Goronyo
Minister of Agriculture- Abubakar Kyari
Minister of Education- Tahir Mamman
Minister of Police Affairs- Ibrahim Geidam
Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuggar
Minister of Interior- Saidu Alkali
Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare- Ali Pate
Minister of State, Steel and Development- Maigari Ahmadu
Minister of Steel and Development- Shuaibu Audu