FULL LIST: Nigeria Ranks Top 29 Countries With Most Time Spent On Social Media

Nigeria has secured the top spot in a list of twenty-nine countries with the highest daily time spent on social media across the world.

The ranking was conducted by a ranking platform, World of Statistics, which placed Nigeria above with an average of 4 hours, and 20 minutes time spent on social media per day.

Brazil and South Africa claimed the second and third positions with an average of 3 hours, 44 minutes, and 3 hours, 44 minutes respectively.

In the rankings carried out by the World of Statistics, Japan is positioned at the bottom of the list.

Japan, the country positioned at the bottom of the list, was reported to have an average daily social media usage of merely 49 minutes, according to the rankings.

Below is the full list of the ranking released on Wednesday by the World of Statistics through its official X handle.

Nigeria – 04:20

Brazil – 03:44

South Africa – 03:44

Philippines – 03:42

Colombia – 03:35

Ghana – 03:23

Kenya – 03:22

Argentina – 03:18

Mexico – 03:17

Indonesia – 03:07

UAE – 02:50

Turkey – 02:47

India – 02:44

Portugal – 02:22

Russia – 02:17

USA – 02:11

Sweden – 02:08

Ireland – 02:02

China – 02:01

Australia – 02:00

Canada – 01:59

Spain – 01:56

Denmark – 01:52

UK – 01:52

Germany – 01:41

Netherlands – 01:35

Austria – 01:30

South Korea – 01:11

Japan – 00:49