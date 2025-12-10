FULL LIST: Nigeria Dominates 2025 TikTok Awards

TikTok has unveiled a new generation of cultural trailblazers, honouring Africa’s biggest creators at the 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa.

Held in Johannesburg on Saturday, December 6, under the theme “New Era, New Icons,” the event celebrated the creators reshaping style, conversation, and creativity across the continent, with Nigerian talents emerging as the night’s biggest winners.

New Telegraph reports that guests were treated to high-energy performances by Ciza, Lord Kez, Thuli P, DJ Fif_Laa and Thabsie.

Popular entertainer Bontle Modiselle-Moloi hosted the star-studded ceremony, while Keegan Gordon and Zayaan Noorani lit up the red carpet.

South Africa’s Mihlali Ndamase made a surprise appearance to present Video of the Year, and Olympian Akani Simbine presented Sports Creator of the Year.

The TikTok Awards recognise the most impactful and inspiring creators across Sub-Saharan Africa, celebrating creativity, community, and digital influence.

The 2025 edition highlights creators whose work has inspired, connected and transformed audiences on and off the platform.

Reflecting on the evening, TikTok’s Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, said, “Tonight’s ceremony was a gathering of the trailblazers who have redefined what it means to be a creator in Africa.

“From Sokoto to Nairobi, and Accra to Pretoria, we honoured the creators who turned 60-second clips into cultural movements. We are honoured to celebrate them as they amplify their voices and take their stories from Africa to the world.”

The release noted that the full ceremony will be rebroadcast on TikTok LIVE on 11 December at 20:00 SAST on the @tiktok.africa account.

NIGERIAN WINNERS (AND RUNNERS-UP) — 2025

1. Social Impact Creator of the Year (Sponsored by Dis-chem)

Winner: Dejoke Ogunbiyi — @noositiwantiwa_ (Nigeria)

From Ibadan, she uses TikTok to address social issues, mobilising communities for positive change.

Runner-up: Sinethemba Masinga — @ufarm_julia (South Africa)

2. Creator of the Year (Sponsored by NIVEA)

Winner: Raja’atu Muhammed Ibrahim — @diaryofanortherncook (Nigeria)

Her cinematic documentation of Northern Nigerian cuisine enchanted global audiences. Based in Sokoto, she was celebrated for “her mastery of visual storytelling through food with the rich sounds of northern music.”

3. Storyteller of the Year (Sponsored by inDrive)

Winner: Brian Nwana — @briannwana (Nigeria)

The Abuja-based creator won for his blend of food, interviews and human-centred storytelling. His Guinness World Record for visiting the most fast-food restaurants in 24 hours cemented his inventive approach.

Brian said, “Every single creator is a storyteller. We all tell stories that help drive the local communities, our cities, and our countries, and when we do that we change the perception that the world has about us.”

4. Rising Star of the Year

Runner-up: Esther Francis — @estherfrancisbackup (Nigeria)

Recognised for her creative, accessible and empowering health content.

Winner (Kenya): @tunero_animations

(Listed under non-Nigerian winners below.)

5. Sports Creator of the Year

Runner-up: Victor Ademola — @ademolavictortv (Nigeria)

Known for energising discussions around the Super Eagles and global football.

Winner (Kenya): John Maingi Mbugua — @zozasportscast

(Listed under non-Nigerian winners below.) 6. Entertainment Creator of the Year (Sponsored by PEP) Winner: Belove Olocha — @beloveolocha (Nigeria) Honoured for her engaging movie-focused content and her ability to entertain with memorable, community-driven storytelling.

Runner-up: Jabulani Macdonald — @jabu_macdonald (South Africa) 7. Education Creator of the Year Winner: Izzi Boye — @izziboye (Nigeria) A standout for simplifying tech, gadgets and digital hacks for audiences across the continent. Runner-up: @michelle_expert (South Africa) 8. Artist of the Year Winner: Crown Uzama (Shallipopi) — @theycallmeshallipopipp (Nigeria) With “Plutomania” dominating 2025, Shallipopi emerged as Africa’s defining sound. He said: “Thank you, TikTok, for supporting all upcoming artists and giving them a spotlight to shine.”