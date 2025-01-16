Full-List: Names Of Top Politicians Wike Revoked Their Lands In Abuja

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has published the full list of names showing those their land has been revoked.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Wike revoked land allocations belonging to several high-profile individuals, including state governors and political leaders.

These individuals are part of the 568 landowners in Maitama II, Cadastral Zone A10, Abuja, whose allocations were withdrawn.

Those affected include Bayelsa State Governor Senator Diri Douye, Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, and the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

According to the Minister’s media aide, Lere Olayinka explained that the revocation was due to the expiration of an extended two-week grace period for the payment of their Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) fees.

He added that the affected individuals failed to comply with the payment requirements within the stipulated timeframe.

See the names below:

