Here are legendary African footballers who have never won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) since their existence in the football space.

Names like Mohamed Salah and Didier Drogba top the list, as New Telegraph takes you round the African football arena picking and referencing their performances.

Mohamed Salah’s relationship with Liverpool may be facing uncertainty, but his success at Anfield is beyond question.

The Egyptian King has amassed an impressive collection of trophies with the Reds, yet one honour has continued to elude him: the Africa Cup of Nations.

While the forward could still change that narrative at the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco, he is not alone. Several of African football’s most iconic figures also ended their careers without lifting the continent’s most coveted prize.

The New Telegraph takes a closer look at five legendary names who narrowly missed out on AFCON glory.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) At 33, the question looms large: is this now or never for Egypt's captain? The Pharaohs remain the most successful nation in AFCON history, boasting seven titles. Yet their last triumph came in 2010, when they completed a historic hat-trick before Mohamed Salah had even made his international debut in 2011. Egypt's struggles during that period meant they failed to qualify for the 2012, 2013 and 2015 tournaments, delaying Salah's first AFCON appearance until 2017. That debut ended in heartbreak, as the North Africans fell to Cameroon in the final.

I Went Beyond NFF To Secure Russia 2018 Bonuses – Mikel

Named African Footballer of the Year in both 2017 and 2018, Salah suffered further disappointment on home soil at AFCON 2019, where Egypt were stunned by South Africa in the last 16. The Pharaohs reached another final at the 2021 edition, only for Salah to be denied again—this time by then Liverpool teammate Sadio Mané, as Senegal prevailed on penalties. Held back for a potentially decisive fifth spot-kick, Salah never got the chance to take it as the shootout ended 4–2. Injury then ruled him out of a decisive role at AFCON 2023. After picking up a problem in the group stage, Egypt's second-highest all-time goalscorer could only watch as DR Congo eliminated his side in the second round. Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) Didier Drogba was the ultimate big-game player for Chelsea, scoring nine goals in 10 major finals and lifting silverware in eight of those showpieces. Yet at the Africa Cup of Nations, that ruthless edge deserted him. Twice captaining the Ivory Coast in AFCON finals, penalties proved to be his undoing. In 2006, the Elephants were taken to a shootout by hosts Egypt, where Drogba saw his opening kick saved as the Pharaohs prevailed 4–2. Six years later, the Ivory Coast returned to the final as overwhelming favourites against Zambia, only for history to repeat itself. With 10 minutes remaining in the 2012 final, Drogba had the chance to put his side ahead from the spot but blasted his penalty over the bar. Although he later scored in the ensuing shootout, the Ivorians were beaten once more. Elsewhere, his AFCON campaigns yielded a fourth-place finish in 2008, and quarter-final exits in 2010 and 2013, before he retired from international football in August 2014. In a cruel twist of fate, Ivory Coast lifted the trophy just six months later, defeating Ghana in the 2015 final on penalties. A serial winner who also played a pivotal role in helping to end his country’s civil war, AFCON glory remained the one major honour that eluded Didier Drogba. George Weah (Liberia) In terms of individual accolades, the former Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Chelsea striker stands above every other African footballer. George Weah remains the only player from the continent to have won the Ballon d’Or, lifting the prestigious award in 1995 the same year he was named African Footballer of the Year for a second time. However, that extraordinary club success never fully translated to the international stage with Liberia. The West Africans’ only two Africa Cup of Nations appearances both came with Weah in the squad. On their AFCON debut in 1996, Liberia played just two group matches after Nigeria’s withdrawal, exiting on goal difference following a win over Gabon and a defeat to Zaire (now DR Congo). Liberia returned to the tournament in 2002, by which time Weah was nearing the end of his illustrious career. At 35, he scored his only AFCON goal in the opening draw against Mali, but the Lone Stars once again failed to progress beyond the group stage. Having captained his country on Africa’s biggest football stage, Weah would later go on to lead Liberia on the world stage, serving as the nation’s President from 2018 to 2024. Nwankwo Kanu (Nigeria) The languid forward, blessed with a silky touch, enjoyed a glittering club career winning the UEFA Champions League with Ajax and the UEFA Cup with Inter Milan before going on to a successful spell at Arsenal. By then, Kanu had already etched his name into Nigerian football folklore, playing a pivotal role in the teams that lifted the Under-17 World Cup in 1993 and claimed Olympic gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Yet the Africa Cup of Nations glory proved elusive. His closest brush with the trophy came in 2000, when the Super Eagles were beaten by Cameroon on penalties in the final. Aged just 23 at the time, Kanu saw his spot-kick saved, and Nigeria would not return to the AFCON final during the remainder of his international career. Semi-final exits followed in 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2010, along with a quarter-final elimination in 2008. The two-time African Footballer of the Year bowed out with Olympic gold to his name, but only silver and bronze medals from the Africa Cup of Nations. Michael Essien (Ghana) Ghana’s most recent Africa Cup of Nations triumph dates back to 1982, a drought that has denied several generations of Black Stars the chance to lift the trophy. Among them is Michael Essien, widely regarded as one of the most gifted central midfielders the country has produced. Like Didier Drogba, Essien won every major honour at club level during his trophy-laden spell with Chelsea between 2006 and 2012, yet international success proved far more elusive. He made his AFCON debut as a teenager in 2002, when Ghana were eliminated in the quarter-finals. The Black Stars failed to qualify in 2004, while injury ruled Essien out of the 2006 tournament entirely. When Ghana hosted AFCON in 2008, Essien was named in the Team of the Tournament, but the hosts fell short in the semi-finals, losing to Cameroon before rallying to secure third place. Injury struck again midway through the 2010 edition, forcing Essien to watch from the sidelines as Ghana reached their first final in 18 years, only to lose 1–0 to Egypt. He would make only a handful of further appearances for his country thereafter a Black Star whose brilliance was ultimately dimmed by persistent injury. El Hadji Diouf (SENEGAL) El Hadji Diouf is one of Senegal’s most celebrated footballers, twice crowned African Footballer of the Year in 2001 and 2002. A versatile forward capable of operating out wide, he was a central figure in Senegal’s famed “golden generation” that reached the quarter-finals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup a historic milestone for the nation. That same year, Diouf featured in the Africa Cup of Nations final, where Senegal were narrowly defeated by Cameroon in a penalty shootout, denying him a continental title. His club career saw him represent several Premier League sides, including Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers, alongside a successful spell with Rangers in Scotland, where he won both the league title and the Scottish League Cup. Following his retirement, Diouf transitioned into public service, serving as a government goodwill ambassador and later as a sports adviser to the President of Senegal. Asamoah Gyan (GHANA) Asamoah Gyan, fondly known as “Baby Jet,” is a Ghanaian football icon and the Black Stars’ all-time leading goalscorer, netting 51 goals in 109 international appearances. He also holds the record as the highest-scoring African player in FIFA World Cup history, with six goals across three tournaments in 2006, 2010 and 2014. Despite his remarkable goal-scoring exploits and a host of individual honours, including the BBC African Footballer of the Year award in 2010, Africa Cup of Nations glory remained out of reach. Gyan featured in seven AFCON tournaments and came closest to lifting the trophy in 2010 and 2015, when Ghana finished as runners-up. At club level, his career took him across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, with spells at Udinese, Rennes and Sunderland, before a highly successful stint at Al Ain, where he won multiple league titles and finished as the UAE Pro League’s top scorer on three occasions.