FULL LIST: LPPC Shortlists 69 Lawyers For SAN Rank

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Thursday released the full list of senior lawyers shortlisted for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Among the 69 candidates shortlisted are Funmi, wife of Femi Falana SAN, the daughter of Chief Afe Babalola SAN, Mrs Folashade Alli, Abiola Oyebanji and Bomo Agbebi.

The list also includes Daniel Uruakpa, Felix Offia, Lawrence Falade, and Kingsley Obamogie amongst others.

“The LPPC by this notice announced the shortlisting of Applicants who qualified after the Advocates 1st and 2nd Filtration Stages, Academic pre-qualification and Academic 2nd filtration Exercise

“Also after the Independent Appeals Hearing and Chambers Inspection Exercise, preparatory to the interview stage in the process for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria on the successful Applicants for the year 2023.

“All qualified shortlisted Applicants are graded under two-category systems by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, namely Advocates and Academic Applicants respectively,” LPPC stated.

LPPC further stated that the General Public is at liberty to comment on the integrity, reputation, and competence of the above-listed Applicants.

Any complaint(s) presented to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee must be accompanied by a verifying affidavit deposed to by the author before a Court of Record in Nigeria” the Notice reads.

The shortlisted Applicants in the two categories of Litigation and Academics.