The Golden Globes have officially released their 2026 nominations, signalling the start of Hollywood’s awards cycle. Winners will be announced on January 11, ahead of the Oscars in March.

This year’s shortlist highlights a broad mix of films, TV shows, and performances. “One Battle After Another” leads with nine nominations, followed by “Sentimental Value” with eight and “Sinners” with seven. Other major contenders include Frankenstein, Hamnet, The Diplomat, The Pitt, and The White Lotus.

Below is the full list of nominees:

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Film – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Film – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Non-English Language Film

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Animated Film

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

ACTING – FILM

Best Actress – Drama

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Jennifer Lawrence (Die, My Love), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Julia Roberts (After the Hunt), Tessa Thompson (Hedda), Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Best Actor – Drama

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein), Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent), Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee), Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), George Clooney (Jay Kelly), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice), Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine), Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value), Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value), Amy Madigan (Weapons), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Paul Mescal (Hamnet), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another), Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly), Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

CINEMATIC & CREATIVE ACHIEVEMENT

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash, F1, KPop Demon Hunters, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Sinners, Weapons, Wicked: For Good, Zootopia 2

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Ryan Coogler (Sinners), Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein), Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value), Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Ryan Coogler (Sinners), Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident), Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value), Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

Best Original Song

Dream as One – Avatar: Fire and Ash (Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen)

Golden – KPop Demon Hunters (Joong Gyu Kwak et al.)

I Lied to You – Sinners (Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson)

No Place Like Home – Wicked: For Good (Stephen Schwartz)

The Girl in the Bubble – Wicked: For Good (Stephen Schwartz)

Train Dreams – Train Dreams (Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner)

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein), Ludwig Göransson (Sinners), Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another), Kanding Ray (Sirât), Max Richter (Hamnet), Hans Zimmer (F1)

TV & PODCAST CATEGORIES

Best Drama Series

The Diplomat, The Pitt, Pluribus, Severance, Slow Horses, The White Lotus

Best Comedy or Musical Series

Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, The Studio

Best Limited Series

Adolescence, All Her Fault, The Beast In Me, Black Mirror, Dying for Sex, The Girlfriend

ACTING – TELEVISION

Best Actress – Drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock), Britt Lower (Severance), Helen Mirren (Mobland), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Keri Russell (The Diplomat), Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Best Actor – Drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Diego Luna (Andor), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Mark Ruffalo (Task), Adam Scott (Severance), Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Best Actress – Comedy or Musical

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor – Comedy or Musical

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), Glen Powell (Chad Powers), Seth Rogen (The Studio), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Actress – Limited Series

Claire Danes (The Beast in Me), Rashida Jones (Black Mirror), Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River), Sarah Snook (All Her Fault), Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex), Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Best Actor – Limited Series

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North), Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror), Stephen Graham (Adolescence), Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), Jude Law (Black Rabbit), Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Best Supporting Actress – TV

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus), Erin Doherty (Adolescence), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Catherine O’Hara (The Studio), Parker Posey (The White Lotus), Aimee-Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actor – TV

Owen Cooper (Adolescence), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus), Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus), Tramell Tillman (Severance), Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

STAND-UP & PODCAST

Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance

Bill Maher, Brett Goldstein, Kevin Hart, Kumail Nanjiani, Ricky Gervais, Sarah Silverman

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Mel Robbins Podcast, SmartLess, Up First (NPR)