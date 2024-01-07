New Telegraph

January 7, 2024
FULL LIST: Funke Akindele Leads Top Nollywood Movie Directors

Prolific Nigerian actress and box office queen, Funke Akindele, is leading in the list of top Nollywood movie Directors by domestic gross value.

According to a post released by StatiSence via its official X page revealed that Funke had generated ₦2.55 billion in domestic gross revenue.

The movie star is followed only by Niyi Akinmolayan, who had earned ₦1.11 billion.

Other Nollywood actors, and producers who also make the list are Kayode Kasum who is topping the million categories, with ₦763.34 million, followed by Kemi Adetiba, who is worth ₦697.06 million.

Check the full list below:

1. Funke Akindele: ₦2.55bn

2. Niyi Akinmolayan: ₦1.11b

3. Kayode Kasum: ₦763.34m

4. Kemi Adetiba: ₦697.06m

5. Robert Peters: ₦609.20m

6. Moses Inwang: ₦499.99m

7. Biodun Stephen: ₦436.17m

8. Tope Adebayo: ₦397.97m

9. Loukman Ali: ₦328.88m

10. Adebayo Tijjani: ₦278.50m

11. Omoni Oboli: ₦253.02m

12. Kunle Afolayan: ₦245.64m

13. Ramsey Nouah: ₦239.59m

14. Toka Mcbaror: ₦235.63m

15. Akay Mason: ₦222.61m

