FULL LIST: Funke Akindele Leads Top Nollywood Movie Directors

Prolific Nigerian actress and box office queen, Funke Akindele, is leading in the list of top Nollywood movie Directors by domestic gross value.
According to a post released by StatiSence via its official X page revealed that Funke had generated ₦2.55 billion in domestic gross revenue.
The movie star is followed only by Niyi Akinmolayan, who had earned ₦1.11 billion.
Other Nollywood actors, and producers who also make the list are Kayode Kasum who is topping the million categories, with ₦763.34 million, followed by Kemi Adetiba, who is worth ₦697.06 million.
READ ALSO:
- Funke Akindele Breaks Record As A Tribe Called Judah’ Hit N1bn At Box Office.
- Funke Akindele Replies Troll Who Advised Her To Remarry.
- Funke Akindele’s Movies Become Top Three Highest-Grossing Nollywood Of All Time.
Check the full list below:
1. Funke Akindele: ₦2.55bn
2. Niyi Akinmolayan: ₦1.11b
3. Kayode Kasum: ₦763.34m
4. Kemi Adetiba: ₦697.06m
5. Robert Peters: ₦609.20m
6. Moses Inwang: ₦499.99m
7. Biodun Stephen: ₦436.17m
8. Tope Adebayo: ₦397.97m
9. Loukman Ali: ₦328.88m
10. Adebayo Tijjani: ₦278.50m
11. Omoni Oboli: ₦253.02m
12. Kunle Afolayan: ₦245.64m
13. Ramsey Nouah: ₦239.59m
14. Toka Mcbaror: ₦235.63m
15. Akay Mason: ₦222.61m