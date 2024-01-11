FULL LIST: CBN Appoints New Executives For Union, Keystone, Polaris Banks

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso has appointed new executives to oversee the affairs of Union, Keystone, and Polaris Banks.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday evening reported that the Apex Bank dissolved the Board and Management of the three banks.

Announcing the new development in a statement issued by the Acting Director of Corporate Communication at the CBN, Sidi Ali Hakama, the newly appointed executives are set to assume their roles with immediate effect.

Below are the newly appointed executives for Union, Keystone, and Polaris Banks as announced by the CBN.

Union Bank

Yetunde Oni – Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

Mannir Ubali Ringim – Executive Director.

Keystone Bank

Hassan Imam – Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Chioma A. Mang – Executive Director

Polaris Bank

Lawal Mudathir Omokayode Akintola – Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Chris Onyeka Ofikulu – Executive Director