FULL LIST: 24 States, FCT To Experience Heavy Rainfall – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has alerted Nigerians that twenty-four states along with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will experience heavy rainfall between Thursday, September 28, and Friday, September 29, 2023.

NiMet made this known in its weekly heavy rainfall forecast bulletin sighted by New Telegraph on Tuesday, September 26.

According to the agency, the heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods in certain areas due to its expected intensity, along with strong winds in other locations.

These states are Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Enugu, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kwara, Benue State and the Federal Capital Territory.

The forecast by NiMet also showed that Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Enugu, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Abia would be exposed to moderate to heavy rainfall.

The statement partly reads, “Moderate to Heavy rainfall is expected within the forecast period (Thursday 28th and Friday 29th September 2023) over parts of Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Enugu, Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa.

“Other States are; “Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kwara, Benue State and the Federal Capital Territory.”

The agency also predicted light to moderate rainfall in some other parts of the country.

“The expected moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to cause some flash flooding over their areas of occurrence.

“Strong winds should accompany the rains with the strongest winds expected over parts of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi State,” the statement added.