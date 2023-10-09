FULL LIST: 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards Winners

The organisers of the Pulse Influencer Awards have dedicated this 2023 award to the celebration of the digital creativity, innovation, and community-building efforts of influencers.

This celebration is to honor our fave social media influencers who have put in the work all year round, and now it’s time they receive their flowers.

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Bella Okagbue, Tacha Akide, and the Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, were also awarded at the 2023 edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards.

Bella was one of the night’s biggest winners, as she was awarded the Lifestyle Influencer of the Year and Fashion Influencer of the Year.

Also, another nominee to win in two categories was content creator, Joy Esiet Ayomide, also known as Khloe’s Gram, who won for Business Influencer of the Year and TikTok Influencer of the Year.

Tacha also copped the award for the Instagram Influencer of the Year, and it came as no surprise to see Hilda Baci win the award for Food Influencer of the Year, months after she broke the world record for the longest time spent cooking.

READ ALSO:

The most humongous Facebook influencer award of the year goes to Maria Ude Nwachi she founded several groups on Facebook with active followership, which includes Igboist by Maria Ude Nwachi, Maria Ude Nwachi and Friends, Maria Ude Nwachi and Friends League, Igboist and Friends Extra among others.

Apart from her million-plus followers, she is popular for offering empowerment to her followers as well as hosting regular giveaways to celebrate them for their support and engagement.

The massive engagement on her posts has assisted many brands and companies to receive increased patronage.

Below is the full list of winners:

Arts/Photography Influencer of the Year – Okusaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)

Lifestyle Influencer of the Year – Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Business Influencer of the Year – Joy Esiet Ayomide (@khloes_gram)

Comedy Influencer of the Year – Folagade Banks (@folagade Banks)

Dance Influencer of the Year – Jerry Chuks (@softmadeit)

Facebook Influencer of the Year – Maria Ude Nwachi

Fashion Influencer of the Year – Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

Food Influencer of the Year – Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Instagram Influencer of the Year – Tacha Akide (symply_tacha)

LinkedIn Influencer of the Year – Femi Coker

Media/Blogger Influencer of the Year – Dr Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor)

Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year – Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

Music Influencer of the Year – Michael ‘Don Jazzy’ Collins (@donjazzy)

Podcast Influencer of the Year – I Said What I Said (@isaidwhatisaidpod)

Sports Influencer of the Year – Joshua Ubeku (Beks FCB)

Tech Influencer of the Year – Oscar Frank (@oscar franky)

TikTok Influencer of the Year – Joy Esiet Ayomide (@khloes_gram)

Twitter Influencer of the Year – Ogbeni Dipo (@OgbeniDipo)

YouTube Influencer of the Year – KieKieTV

Best Dressed Female – Bola Montana (bola_montana)

Best Dressed Male – Denrele (@denrele_edun)