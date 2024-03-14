FULL-LIST: 2023-2024 UEFA CL Quarter-Finalists, Draw Date, Others

With the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League concluded, eight teams have booked their place in the quarters with the draw set to go down on Friday.

Eight Teams qualified for the quarter-finals

PSG

Bayern Munich

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Barcelona

Arsenal

Borussia Dortmund

Atletico Madrid

The draw for the 2023–2024 Champions League quarter-finals is scheduled for Friday, March 15. The House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, is the venue for the event.

The teams that get past the round of 16 will compete in the draw, with all eight teams likely to face each other as there is no seeding for the draw.

Teams from the same country and teams that played against each other in the competition’s group stage will be allowed to meet in the draw going forward. The host team will draw the first ball, while the visiting team will draw the second.

The semifinal and final routes will also be determined here, as has been the tradition since the 2018–2019 campaign. Thus, the eight qualified teams will be aware of the path required to get to the final.

The quarter-finals will be played on April 9 and 10 for the first leg, while the conclusions will come one week later, on the 16th and 17th of the same month.