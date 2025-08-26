Full Implementation Of ACJA’ll Improve Speedy Trials – AGF

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has said that the full implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) across all states will strengthen respect for human rights, ensure speedy trials, and reduce prolonged detention.

Speaking in Lagos on Tuesday at the launch of a project on strengthening rights-based approaches to ACJA frameworks and advancing the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda, Fagbemi described the ACJA as a transformative legal framework that has already proven effective at the federal level. He was represented at the event by Mr. David Emmanuel Kaswe, Assistant Director, Department of Public Prosecutions.

The event was organized by CLEEN Foundation, a non-governmental organization established in 1998, with support from the Royal Norwegian Embassy.

“Today’s gathering is a testament to our collective resolve to build a just, inclusive, and peaceful society,” Fagbemi said. “This project is both timely and strategic, as it seeks to fully implement the ACJA in twelve states, Ekiti, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Enugu, Benue, Plateau, Gombe, Adamawa, Kaduna, and Jigawa in order to strengthen justice delivery, enhance accountability, and place citizens’ rights at the heart of our justice system. Extending the ACJA’s application across the states will deepen respect for human rights, promote speedy trials, and reduce prolonged detention.

“The second objective of this project is the operationalization of the Women, Peace, and Security agenda in five states, Imo, Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa. This reflects our recognition of the vital role women play in peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and inclusive governance. Institutionalizing this agenda will not only strengthen our justice and security frameworks but also ensure women’s voices and leadership are central to national decision-making.”

Representing the Norwegian Ambassador, Mr. Svein Baera, Acting Chargé d’Affaires Michelle Hovi reaffirmed Norway’s commitment to supporting peace, justice, and inclusive governance. She said the partnership with CLEEN Foundation reflects shared values and a belief in grassroots-driven change.

“This launch is not just the start of a project but a continuation of partnerships with Nigerian civil society, built on trust and shared responsibility,” Hovi said. “We commend CLEEN Foundation’s dedication and are confident this project will bring lasting impact by empowering citizens and fostering a safer, more just society.”

The Administrator of the National Judicial Institute, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, said the ACJA, enacted in 2015, was designed to protect the rights of all parties in the criminal justice process. He noted that the law promotes women’s inclusion in justice processes, ensures equal rights for redress, and offers protection to victims and witnesses of crimes such as sexual violence, terrorism, and human trafficking.

“Full implementation of the ACJA will chart a path toward realizing the Women, Peace, and Security agenda in Nigeria,” Adejumo stated.

CLEEN Foundation’s Acting Executive Director, Mr. Peter Maduoma, said the project builds on the organization’s 27 years of experience in security sector reform, justice advocacy, and gender-focused interventions.

“Working with our partners at national and sub-national levels, this intervention will address gaps in ACJA implementation in twelve states and strengthen the WPS agenda in five states,” Maduoma said. “Our goal is to consolidate past efforts and promote justice reforms, gender equity, peace, and security in Nigeria.”

He added that CLEEN Foundation’s long-term vision is to promote public safety, security, and justice through research, advocacy, partnerships, and stakeholder engagement while upholding values of professionalism, integrity, and human rights.