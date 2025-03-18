Full House Expected As Eagles Undergo First Training In Kigali

Share

The Super Eagles have started preparations for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Rwanda, with the first batch of players hitting the gym after arriving in Kigali.

The team is expected to hold its first training session on Tuesday evening as they build up to Friday’s big game. A few players arrived early in Rwanda and wasted no time getting into action.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, along with Tolu Arokodare, Bruno Onyemaechi, Papa Daniel, Kayode Bankole, and Amas Obasogie, were among those who had their first workout session in the gym yesterday evening.

They were later joined by Simon Moses, Victor Boniface, Raphael Onyedika, Jordan To – runarigha, Stanley Nwabali, Samuel Chukwueze, Bright Osayi, and Igoh Ogbu.

More players are expected to join the squad later today, completing the full house ahead of the team’s first full training session.

Eagles face a must-win clash against Rwanda’s Amavubi on Friday evening. The match is crucial in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

