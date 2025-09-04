New Telegraph

September 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Full House As…

Full House As Lookman, Dessers, Osimhen Arrive

It is now a full house at the Uyo camp of the Super Eagles as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot-Ekpene, has been further enlarged with the arrival of Africa Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, and new Panathinaikos of Greece forward, Cyriel Dessers. Others who arrived are Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Raphael Onyedika, Chrisantus Uche, and Victor Osimhen — all of whom bring extra quality and strength to the squad.

The team began their first training session on Tuesday evening, working on tactics, set-piece routines, and fitness. Another training session is set for Wednesday, as Coach Chelle focuses on building team chemistry and making sure every player fits into the system.

Meanwhile, football fans will pay the sum of N3,000 and N1,000 respectively to watch Saturday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

W’Cup Qualifiers: Confusion Rocks Nigeria’s Group As Rohr Slams FIFA, Lesotho Threatens Action Against S’Africa
Read Next

Zenith Bank/Delta Principals Cup: Organisers Pick Sept 18 Kick-Off, Release Timeline