Full House As Lookman, Dessers, Osimhen Arrive

It is now a full house at the Uyo camp of the Super Eagles as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot-Ekpene, has been further enlarged with the arrival of Africa Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, and new Panathinaikos of Greece forward, Cyriel Dessers. Others who arrived are Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Raphael Onyedika, Chrisantus Uche, and Victor Osimhen — all of whom bring extra quality and strength to the squad.

The team began their first training session on Tuesday evening, working on tactics, set-piece routines, and fitness. Another training session is set for Wednesday, as Coach Chelle focuses on building team chemistry and making sure every player fits into the system.

Meanwhile, football fans will pay the sum of N3,000 and N1,000 respectively to watch Saturday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.