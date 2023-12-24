Fulham Want £60m For Palhinha

In order to separate from Joao Palhinha in January, Fulham will want a payment of up to £60 million.

According to inside sources, the Cottagers would require a sizable payment to let go of their prized asset middle of the season.

The 28-year-old signed a new five-year deal at Craven Cottage in September but that does not rule out an exit next month.

He was on the verge of signing for Bayern Munich at the end of the summer window before Marco Silva’s side pulled out of the deal as they had not been able to source a replacement.

The Bundesliga champions are understood to be prioritising a deal for a centre-back in January but could also return for the Portuguese international.

Liverpool are interested but thought to be unsure about spending a big fee on a midfielder having already undergone an expensive overhaul in that position ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

And Arsenal will weigh up whether to make a move for the 24-cap international or Aston Villa maestro Douglas Luiz.