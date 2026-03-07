Fulham, Southampton For Craven Cottage Cracker

Fulham will host Southampton at Craven Cottage on Sunday in a clash that could prove pivotal for both sides’ FA Cup ambitions.

The Cottagers, known for their high-possession, creative midfield, will look to control the tempo, while Southampton arrive with a balanced and clinical approach, ready to exploit any gaps.

Fulham have impressed in the competition so far, overcoming Championship sides Middlesbrough (3-1) and Stoke City (2-1) to reach the fifth round.

Their midfield duo, Kevin and Emile Smith-Rowe, have been key in driving attacks, combining goals, assists, and precise passing to dominate play.

Kevin has two goals and an assist from two matches with 83.3% successful take-ons, while Smith-Rowe boasts 92.5% pass accuracy. Southampton, meanwhile, have battled through challenging fixtures, beating Doncaster Rovers 3-2 and edging past Leicester City after extra time to reach this stage.

Striker Cyle Larin has led their attack efficiently, scoring and maintaining 90.9% passing accuracy, while remaining a constant threat to Fulham’s defence.

History suggests a tight contest. In the last five meetings, Fulham and Southampton have been inseparable, with four wins apiece and a draw, highlighting the fine margins that often decide their encounters.

Their most recent clash in April saw Fulham narrowly edge the Saints 2-1. With both teams boasting attacking options, a competitive and entertaining match is expected.

Fulham’s home advantage and superior control of possession make them favourites to progress, but Southampton’s capacity to spring surprises ensures no side can be taken lightly.