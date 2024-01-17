Fulham Set To Sign Chelsea’s Chalobah

Marco Silva’s Fulham are now interested in signing Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea this month.

All eye are on incomings at Chelsea, but there are a few who could leave too. Chalobah is one of them and It is clear as day that Trevoh Chalobah has no future at Chelsea.

The 24-year-old hasn’t played a single game under Mauricio Pochettino this season, and the expectation is that he will be allowed to leave before the January transfer window shuts this month.

Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly interested in Chalobah, while Bayern Munich were also linked with a move to sign him.

However, neither of those clubs will sign him this month as Spurs have already brought in Radu Dragusin and Eric Dier has joined Bayern.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Fulham are keen to sign the Chelsea defender on loan until the end of the season. He tweeted: “Excl. #Chalobah: Fulham want him! “Talks and ideas about a 6-month loan with an option to buy.”

The 24-year-old, whose performance against Villarreal in the Super Cup in 2021 was hailed as ‘unbelievable’ by Rio Ferdinand, cannot be sitting at home for months without kicking a ball.

He has immense potential and has already shown how good he can be at the top level under Thomas Tuchel during his time as Chelsea manager.

A move to Fulham, who have been really good this season, makes a lot of sense, and we think Chalobah would be a big hit under Marco Silva at Craven Cottage.