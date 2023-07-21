Fulham Set To Sign Bello-Toure From AC Milan

Fulham are closing in on the signing of AC Milan left-back, Fode Ballo-Toure.

The 26-year-old looks set to leave Italy after his three-year spell with the Rossoneri after he joined the club from AS Monaco in 2019.

Ballo-Toure has been a backup to Theo Hernandez during his time at Milan. Hernadez is one of the best left-backs in the world, and unsurprisingly, Ballo-Toure struggled to usurp him.

The Senegalese international will head to the Premier League for a new adventure with Fulham. The Cottagers need a new left-back to compete with Antonee Robinson, the only left-back on the team.

Also, Robinson could leave the club this summer with Manchester City and Newcastle United interested in his services. Fulham will not like to be in panic mode if he exits the SW6.

Ballo-Toure has only made 26 appearances for Milan and has just one goal for the club in four years. He had come up through Paris Saint-Germain’s famous academy but made his senior team debut for Lille.

Fulham will reinforce their left-back position for their manager Marco Silva ahead of next season, but questions remain about whether he will be there to lead the project.

Silva has received a mammoth salary offer from Saudi Arabia to join the Saudi Pro League. Silva’s representatives are speaking with Saudi officials about the transfer.

Silva has a £6 million release clause in his contract and one year left on that deal, and it remains unclear whether he will see it out with rumours swirling about his potential departure.

Another man on the potential departure list is Fulham captain and talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic, who also has interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Serbian is pushing to leave, but Fulham have asked for £52 million. The asking price is causing a stumbling block.