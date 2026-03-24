New Telegraph

March 24, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Fulham Ready To…

Fulham Ready To Splash The Cash For Chukwueze

Premier League club Fulham are ready to pay the cash to sign Samuel Chukwueze on a permanent basis. The Super Eagles winger is on a seasonlog loan from Italian club AC Milan with the option for Fulham to sign him permanently.

Gazzetta.it reported that Fulham are prepared to sign Chukwueze from Milan. Based on agreements between the clubs, the London club are prepared to acquire the player for 24 million euros.

According to CalcioMercato, Fulham are reportedly increasingly convinced they will exercise their option to buy the player from Milan in June. At Fulham, Chukwueze’s form has renewed, and he has gained the trust of the club environment.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NFF Fixes Sept 26 For Election, Sets Up Electoral Panels, Amends Statutes
Read Next

Osimhen Surgery Successful, Striker Splashes N3bn On Lekki Mansion