Fulham Hold Man United; Palace, Forest Draw, Everton Win

Manchester United’s captain, Bruno Fernandes, missed a penalty in the first half, and it ended up costing his team as Fulham came back to draw 1-1 at Craven Cottage yesterday.

United did take the lead in the second half when Leny Yoro’s header deflected off Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz and went in, counted as an own goal. But Fulham equalised late in the game when Emile Smith Rowe, who came on as a substitute, scored from close range after a cross by Alex Iwobi.

Fernandes’ missed penalty looked even more important after that. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest drew in a tense game at Selhurst Park. Palace scored first after 37 minutes when Ismaila Sarr finished off a Daniel Munoz cross.

They nearly made it 2-0 just before halftime, but Marc Guehi’s header hit the post. Forest made them pay in the second half when Callum Hudson-Odoi scored on their first shot on target, sprinting past the defenders and beating the Palace goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Everton had a great start at their new home ground, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with a 2-0 win over Brighton. Jack Grealish set up both goals—first crossing for Iliman Ndiaye to score, and later assisting James Garner, who fired in a powerful second goal.