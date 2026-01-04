New Telegraph

January 4, 2026
Fulham Hold Liverpool To Entertaining Draw At Craven Cottage

Fulham and Liverpool shared the spoils in an action-packed Premier League (EPL) encounter that ended 2-2 at Craven Cottage on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

The match delivered plenty of excitement as both sides showed attacking intent and resilience across the 90 minutes.

Liverpool, pushing to maintain momentum in the league, was tested by a spirited Fulham side that refused to be overrun on home turf.

The hosts matched the visitors’ intensity, closing spaces effectively and capitalising on their chances when they came.

The game swung back and forth, with each team responding to pressure and finding moments of quality in the final third.

Fulham’s determination was evident as they stood firm against Liverpool’s attacking threats, while the visitors continued to press for control and a decisive breakthrough.

In the end, neither side could find a winning goal, and the draw reflected the balanced nature of the contest.

The result earned Fulham a valuable point against one of the league’s heavyweights, while Liverpool was left to settle for a share of the points in a challenging away fixture.

Both teams will take positives from the performance as they look ahead to their upcoming league commitments, with fans at Craven Cottage treated to an entertaining and competitive Premier League clash.

