Fulham Feels Like Home, Chukwueze Excited To Link Up With Bassey, Iwobi

Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze, has expressed his excitement about completing his move to Fulham and joining Super Eagles teammates Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi at the club.

The 26-year-old joined the Cottagers from AC Milan on a season-long loan with an option to buy and believes having familiar faces at Craven Cottage will make his transition easier. Speaking in his first interview with FFCtv, Chukwueze said: “I’m so happy to be here because I have my friends around.

It’s an amazing club. I have my people around me so it feels like home and I can’t wait to get started.” The Nigerian international added that he is looking forward to linking up with his compatriots on the pitch: “I can’t wait to see them, I can’t wait to play with them in this great club. They’re fun to be with and they’re professional with what they do so having them around me is gonna help me a lot.”