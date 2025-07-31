New Telegraph

July 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 31, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Fulham Eye Chukwueze…

Fulham Eye Chukwueze As West Ham Step Up Pursuit Of Onyedika

Two Super Eagles stars could be on the move to the English Premier League as Fulham and West Ham United look to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.

Out-of-favour winger Samuel Chukwueze is reportedly being “secretly” monitored by Fulham, according to reports from Italy.

The Nigerian international has struggled for playing time at AC Milan since joining from Villarreal, with USA winger Christian Pulisic regularly preferred in the starting lineup.

With Milan’s new coach looking to trim the squad, Chukwueze could be among the players shown the door.

While several Premier League clubs are said to be interested in the 25-yearold winger, Fulham are believed to be watching closely and could make a move soon.

Chukwueze, who impressed in La Liga before his move to Italy, may now be looking for a fresh start in England. Meanwhile, West Ham United are ready to push strongly for midfielder Raphael Onyedika as they look to bolster their midfield.

The Super Eagles star is now the Hammers’ top target, especially after the club earned a major windfall from Mohammed Kudus’ transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NFF’s Technical Committee To Meet Over Madugu
Read Next

5th Edition Of Racing 10s Rugby Tournament Set For August 2