Fulham Boss Regrets Not Using Chukwueze Earlier

Once the Nigerian international settled in, the impact was immediate. His breakthrough came in Fulham’s 1–0 victory over Sunderland two weeks ago, followed by another standout performance that included an assist in the 2–1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Reflecting on the winger’s recent surge in form, Silva said, “Very happy with him [Chukwueze], it was a matter of time, we need him in his best level, performance-wise and physically.

He had a very good impact on the game. I’m very pleased for him. I would have preferred to have had Chukwueze earlier, in pre-season.”

Iwobi and Chukwueze Shine In Nine-Goal Thriller As City Edge Fulham