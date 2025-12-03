New Telegraph

December 3, 2025
Fulham Boss Regrets Not Using Chukwueze Earlier

Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze’s brilliant impact off the bench for Fulham left the club manager, Marco Silva, regretting not giving the Super Eagles star more minutes earlier in the game.

Silva, who spoke on Wednesday, revealed the one thing he wishes had been different regarding Samuel Chukwueze’s introduction at Fulham.

The Portuguese manager admits the Super Eagles winger would likely have been a key starter much earlier if he had joined before the end of pre-season.

Silva Praises Chukwueze’s Rise But Regrets Late Arrival

Fulham manager Marco Silva expressed his disappointment that Samuel Chukwueze’s arrival was delayed over the summer, a setback he believes hindered the winger’s adaptation to the team.

Chukwueze arrived from AC Milan on transfer deadline day, meaning he missed the entire pre-season period and began his Fulham career playing catch-up.

Samuel Chukwueze

For weeks, Chukwueze’s game time was limited to brief substitute appearances, and Silva acknowledged that the delayed integration slowed his adjustment to the team’s rhythm.

READ ALSO:

Once the Nigerian international settled in, the impact was immediate. His breakthrough came in Fulham’s 1–0 victory over Sunderland two weeks ago, followed by another standout performance that included an assist in the 2–1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Reflecting on the winger’s recent surge in form, Silva said, “Very happy with him [Chukwueze], it was a matter of time, we need him in his best level, performance-wise and physically.

He had a very good impact on the game. I’m very pleased for him. I would have preferred to have had Chukwueze earlier, in pre-season.”

Iwobi and Chukwueze Shine In Nine-Goal Thriller As City Edge Fulham

Chukwueze further validated Silva’s faith with another electrifying performance, this time in Fulham’s thrilling 5–4 defeat to Manchester City.

The match will be remembered for Erling Haaland becoming the fastest player ever to reach 100 Premier League goals, but for Fulham fans, it also served as further evidence of Chukwueze’s growing importance.

Fulham trailed 5–1 following goals from Haaland, Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden, and an own goal by Sander Berge, seemingly facing a humiliating defeat—but the introduction of Chukwueze completely shifted the momentum of the game.

Alex Iwobi first pulled a goal back before Chukwueze sparked a near-comeback with two brilliant strikes. His first goal came in the 72nd minute after capitalising on a mistake from Bernardo Silva, rifling in his first-ever Fulham goal with a sensational finish.

Moments later, Chukwueze struck again with a composed low finish to make it 5–4, reigniting Fulham’s hopes and sending the home crowd into a frenzy. Despite the late surge, Manchester City held on, but the influence of Chukwueze, alongside Iwobi’s energetic display, was impossible to ignore.

