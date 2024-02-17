Fulham Boss Reacts To Criticism, Says Iwobi Is Fine

After receiving harsh criticism following the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, Fulham coach has said the Super Eagles’ star, Alex Iwobi is in good mental health.

Recall that Iwobi was a crucial member of the Super Eagles as they advanced to the AFCON game, where they were defeated 2-1 by the hosts, Ivory Coast, last weekend, according to Fulham FC manager Marco Silva.

The 27-year-old Iwobi deleted all of his Instagram posts in response to the harsh criticism he received from Super Eagles supporters who were upset over the outcome.

He said: “Mentally, he’s very good. Alex is a happy boy when he’s on the pitch doing what he loves, he’s always doing it with a smile on his face. I know the part.

“I don’t know everything that people said about it. I don’t see reasons because if you lose a game you lose a game together, if you win a game you win together of course. They did brilliantly until the final.

“They lost the final and the people reacted they think that is the best. In my opinion, it was completely unfair because of the way they criticized him on social media. It’s more strange when there is no reason to do it.

“Since he arrived here, of course, I had a chat with him. He’s going to be involved in the game tomorrow, him and Calvin Bassey.”

Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, his teammate from Nigeria, will be playing for Fulham when they take on Aston Villa in the English Premier League on Saturday.