Fulham Boss Confident As Super Eagles Stars Return

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has expressed his excitement at welcoming back Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze following the conclusion of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 campaign.

Despite being without three of their key players, Fulham have remained consistent in the Premier League, suffering just one defeat in their last seven matches during the absence of their Nigerian stars.

Nonetheless, Marco Silva has acknowledged that the return of the trio—each of whom was in outstanding form before departing for Morocco—will provide a significant boost as the club enters the final four months of the season.

Before the AFCON, all three Super Eagles players had established themselves as vital members of Silva’s starting XI. In particular, Samuel Chukwueze departed West London in fine form after delivering a sensational display in Fulham’s thrilling 5–4 loss to Manchester City in December.

Although Chukwueze has since faced criticism for his missed penalty against Morocco in the AFCON semi-final, the winger had earlier come off the bench to score a stunning second-half brace against City—nearly sparking one of the most remarkable comebacks in Premier League history.

Silva Receives Bassey, Iwobi, Chukwueze After AFCON Duty

Speaking ahead of Fulham’s clash with Leeds United, Marco Silva highlighted how much stronger his squad will be with the return of the Nigerian trio.

“This is the last game the three players at AFCON will miss…,” Silva said.

“When you have all the squad available, you’re going to be stronger as a team. Like when Kenny, King or Muniz will be back – they will be very important for us.”

Nigeria concluded their AFCON campaign with a third-place play-off against Egypt on Saturday. With the tournament now over, Bassey, Iwobi, and Chukwueze are expected to return to London together immediately.

The timing is perfect for Silva, as all three players should be fully available for selection when Fulham hosts Brighton at Craven Cottage on January 24.