Fulfilling Mandate Brings Satisfaction, Sustainability – Mr. M & Revelation

Leaders of the gospel music group Mr M and Revelation, Miracle Paul Orabueze and Promise Paul are known for reviving indigenous songs and electrifying ministries. Married for over 11 years, the couple in this interview with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM shares how they were divinely led to start singing Igbo songs, which has created a unique identity for them – the 24-Hour Worship Centre and other revelations. Excerpts.

The year is about to end, what is your summary of it?

Wife: 2024 has been an amazing year. Seeing that the country experienced recession and inflation. People naturally should be crying, but I think the God of Nigeria is a special God. You know, there is a way he makes Nigerians go through things seamlessly, it is something to give God thanks for. For us, 2024 is an amazing year.

You are a unique couple and for a couple to feature in ‘The Experience’ is also unique. How do you feel about this?

We feel great. We feel elated. It is the favour of the Lord, we must say and all thanks to Pastor Paul and Pastor Ifeanyi.

How has it been singing together as a couple?

It has been fulfilling. One will chase a 1000, two will chase 10,000. I think it has a ripple effect.

If I may ask, who inspired who?

He was my boss as a single girl, so I served under him till the Lord asked him to marry me. It’s been from glory to glory.

How have you been able to sustain your brand?

We listen to the Holy Spirit and we follow His leading. The Bible says if a man’s way pleases the Lord, he will make even his enemies to be at peace with him. If you please the Lord, every other thing falls in place. What we do is to listen, whatever we hear Him tell us we are fast in doing it.

Your voices are very powerful, how did you discover yourselves?

If you follow Jesus, there are things in your life that you will yet discover. This is because the steps of the righteous are ordered by the Lord. And it will be from glory to glory.

You carved a niche with your singing of Igbo songs…

Awesome! You know, we were never Igbo singers. We were contemporary singers not until 2020, the Lord asked us through our man of God to start singing Igbo songs and that is how we came into singing Igbo songs.

Would you say that Igbo songs brought you to limelight?

Wife: I will keep singing Igbo songs. Igbo songs all the way until the Lord says ‘move’. Whatever He says to us, that’s what we do.

What attracted you to your wife?

Husband: I heard the voice of the Lord. I asked the Lord, and He said, ‘that’s your wife’, so I had to move and we are enjoying it.

For how long have you been married?

Over 11 years.

What would you like to say to upcoming music ministers?

Wife: One thing I would tell you is to be patient. There is always a process. Anyone you see that is great has a story, so be patient. Walk with God. You know, whether you are a music minister or a secular artist, there is a process. Go through your process. Don’t skip any process. This is because any process you jump, you go back to it. When God is done with you, and He sees you are able to carry what He will give to you, the nation will be yours to take.

Husband: The answer is stay. Wait on the Lord. Those that wait on the Lord, they shall renew their strength. You have to wait before you mount up wings as an eagle to fly. So, wait. That’s all I have to tell you.

Some have the opinion that what most Nigerian gospel singers do is entertainment. What is your response?

Wife: You know, in music there is also entertainment. But it depends on the individual. You know, for us, we have a desire to be a blessing to the world. Our desire is that when we minister, people will see Jesus.

Different people with different desires they have. But you must understand that there is entertainment in music, where you have to shake your body, where you have to jump. But most importantly, you must understand every music minister has a call and a mandate by God.

You should be after fulfilling that mandate, and that is what gives you satisfaction and ability to last longer.

What should those who love your brand of music expect in 2025?

Fire, power, glory, announcement, international and international open doors.

Husband: The gospel of Jesus will be spread nationwide and globally.

How do you relax when you are not doing music?

We do music every day. We have a music ministry, like a church, called ‘Hallelujah City’. It is a 24-hour worship centre. Once you come in, worship starts. It is not yet time to relax.

You mean you run a 24- hour worship centre?

Yes. In the city of Enugu.

How long have you been doing that?

Since 2021 for 24 hours. People come from outside the country to come and worship God. They get miracles. Even when we are out, it is still going on. So, there are worshippers that do not move out, what they do is worship, which is what they do in heaven. You see, we cool off with singing too. We are here for service.

What should we say is the most striking challenge you have faced and did you surmount it?

Husband: Sometimes you come back, you are tired. You just ask God, refill me. By the time you sleep and wake up you are refilled.

Wife: When you acknowledge the Lord in all your days, He will direct your path. When the Lord leads you, He knows when you are tired and how to refresh you. You cannot come to a point where you will be exhausted in life. That is what we have seen in our journey.

Your husband seems to be the quiet type…

Oh really? We are both quiet.

But when you are on the mic, you’re not quiet…

I’m not quiet.

Husband: Naturally, I’m quiet.

Wife: (chuckles) Naturally I’m quiet too.

How would you define your fashion style? What is fashion to you?

Wife: Fashion is wear what fits you. For me, I would say wear what fits you, that is fashion. Because of what we do, we do not have to be the attraction. The attraction should be God. You do not clothe yourself in the way people will leave God and start looking at you. You do not dress distracting. For us, we are simple and edifying.

