Fulanis Don’t Own Nigeria; This Isn’t Fulani Republic – Bishop David Oyedepo

Share

Prominent clergyman, Bishop David Oyedepo, has declared that the Fulanis do not own the country, Nigeria.

He spoke on this during a sermon at his church with his members.

He noted that he doesn’t have a Fulani origin, maintaining that his national identity is Nigerian.

Bishop David Oyedepo said, “Fulanis do not own Nigeria. I don’t have a Fulani root; I am a born and bred Nigerian. I don’t have a visa to be here. This is not Fulani Republic of Nigeria; it is the Federal Republic of Nigeria…”

Reactions trailing these posts;

READ ALSO:

@ugo_shib said: “Hahahah read the body language, this one nah ok let me just talk let it be like say I talk ”

@rer4life remarked: “Fulani herdsmen doesn’t represent the entire fulani tribe Sha.. But this pastor is one of the least religious tolerant out there.. No wonder obi ran to him for religious war…”

@ORSNigga said: “Na pulpit baba talk reach o! No relief funds will be sent, no aids will be sent to Benue! They’ll just talk about it and that’s the end!

The amount of influence Oyedepo has is colossal but yet…

I miss TB Joshua, he for don reach Benue with Trailers of food and relief items”

@anakwezeugochu1 wrote: “Until we stop lying to ourselves about the owners of Nigeria, then we would have been ready to solve the problem. It is only a landlord that can give quit notice.. go and check how many quit notices they have given in Benue and platue.”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/dammiedammie35/status/1935051358555512832?s=46

Share