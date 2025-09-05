Fulani Terrorists Kill Five Farmers, Abduct One In Benue

…Insurgents cut off left ear of a five-year-old boy, 15 missing

Suspected Fulani herdsmen terrorists have launched a fresh attack on the Turan community in the Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, leaving five farmers dead, with one other abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

The violent attack sent scores of residents, including women and children, homeless on Thursday evening when the insurgents opened an attack on the peasant farmers.

A community leader from the area, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba, who confirmed the dastardly incident to New Telegraph in Makurdi, said the invaders, who were in large numbers, divided themselves into two groups after invading the area with dangerous weapons and opened fire on the residents.

According to Akerigba, the terrorists also mutilated the left ear of a five-year-old boy, who is now reportedly receiving treatment at an unnamed hospital in the area.

He explained that the deceased farmers were killed while returning home from their farms, and further gave their names to include: Mfana Igbana, Tartenger Achiagh, Aondofa Tagher, and Myavga Desuen.

Turan is one of the densely populated communities that was hit by herdsmen’s violent attack on Christmas Day, during which 17 Christians were massacred and property worth millions of naira was destroyed.

Akerigba disclosed that 15 farmers were still missing as of the time of filing this report, adding that many inhabitants had fled the area to areas deemed to be safe to take refuge.

He appealed to the state government to deploy security personnel to the area to checkmate the excesses of the insurgents and ensure that the residents sleep with their two eyes closed.

Efforts to obtain the reaction of the state police Command’s spokesperson, Udeme Edet, were unsuccessful.