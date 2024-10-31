Fulani Militants Kill Over 15 Farmers In Benue Community

Share

Armed militants suspected to be from Fulani extraction on Wednesday unleashed terror on Anyiin town Logo Local Government area of Benue State leaving over 15 farmers dead.

The brutal attack which occured at about 6:32 pm also left scores of people with varying degrees of injuries while others are still reported to be missing.

Among those murdered is Mr Orihundu Ati a retired Primary School Supervisor and the son of the Kindred Head of Mbawuave, Chief Mbatem as well as the son of Tordoo Suswam an erstwhile Chief of Staff to a one time Logo government Chairman and the son of Mr. Uyange Chembe younger brother to late District Head of Ukemberagya, Zaki John Chembe.

New Telegraph gathered that the operation which lasted for three hours, came when Governor Hyacinth Alia was relocating over 835 IDPs in 172 households from the NEPA IDPs camp to the Mega Camp located at Mbayongo community of Makurdi local government area.

A community leader in Logo local government, Chief Joseph Anawa, confirmed to journalists that the attackers who numbered over 200 were heavily armed with dangerous weapons such as AK 47 among other sophisticated guns, raided the Logo town for several hours shooting sporadically.

Chief Anawa said, “in a coordinated operation, the Fulani terrorists took residents unawares, surrounded the town and shot sporadically in the air as people who scampered for safety ran into their well orchestrated ambush.

“Anyiin town, the headquarters of Gaambe-Tiev, heavily populated with people of Gaambe-Tiev came under severe attack by the same Fulani herdsmen terrorism activities over the years.

Displaced communities of Ukemberagya, Tswarev, Mbawar, Gov, Mbainange, and Tombo among others are taking refuge in Anyiin town.

The security operatives stationed in the town were over whelmed because of the invaders’ large number.

“Suffice to re-echo that the Federal and state governments should collaborate and revisit the abandoned Mobile Police Barracks project near Anyiin along Akwana-Anyiin-Wukari road in order to provide maximum security in the flash point”.

According to Anawa, “this is the second attack in one month by the Fulani terrorists. On October 9, 2024 Fulani militia attacked Ayilamo town the headquarters of Tombo Council Ward and killed scores of people”.

He called on representatives of the affected communities at state and national levels should to rise to the occasion and beef up security in Gaambe-Tiev communities so that farmers can go to their farms during this harvesting season.

The state government said the relocation of the IDPs is part of its earlier resolve to return the IDPs back to their ancestral homes.

Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. James Iorpuu told reporters that at least 835 IDPs and 171 households were relocated from the NEPA Camp to the Mega IDP Camp.

Mr. Iorpuu who spoke via the information officer of the agency, Tema Ager, said adequate security has been beefed up at the new camp built by the International Organization on Migration (IOM), adding that no fewer than 5,000 tents have been provided for the displaced persons.

He said government intends to bring two more camps including the Baka and Ichwa camps to merge with NEPA camp where facilities such as schools, churches, water, hospital and electricity would be provided for the overall health needs of the IDPs.

The NEPA Camp Commandant, Mrs. Emmanuella Chagu disclosed that over 30 new births were recorded it the camp, while cases of marriages were rare.

Mrs. Chagu disclosed that the camp was attacked by malaria which affected many children, and commended officials of the IOM for the medical support.

