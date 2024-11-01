Fulani Militants Kill Over 15 Farmers In Benue Community

Share

Armed militants suspected to be of Fulani extraction on Wednesday unleashed terror on Anyiin town Logo Local Government Area of Benue State leaving over 15 farmers dead.

The attack which occurred at about 6:32 pm also left scores of people with varying degrees of injuries, while others are still reported missing.

Among those killed is Mr. Orihundu Ati, a retired Primary School Supervisor and the son of the Kindred Head of Mbawuave, Chief Mbatem, as well as the son of Tordoo Suswam, an erstwhile Chief of Staff to a one time Logo LGA chairman and son of Mr. Uyange Chembe, younger brother to late District Head of Ukemberagya, Zaki John Chembe.

New Telegraph learnt that the operation which lasted for three hours, happened when Governor Hyacinth Alia was relocating over 835 IDPs in 172 households from the NEPA IDPs camp to the Mega Camp located at Mbayongo community of Makurdi Local Government Area.

