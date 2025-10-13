Suspected criminal Fulani herdsmen have reportedly kidnapped a retired headmaster identified as Mr Eliaser Olorunloju near a Fulani settlement between Sasaro and Ayetoro along the dilapidated Igarra- Uneme-Nekhua – Ibillo road in Akoko-Edo local government of Edo State.

Besides, a 12-year-old girl was also kidnapped in Ayogwiri in Etsako West local government area when suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked some women on their way from the farm.

Olorunloiu was said to be going back to Ugboshi-ele from Igarra, the headquarters of the Local Government, where he was said to have gone to make photocopies of documents ahead of his son’s resumption at a tertiary institution.

It was gathered on Monday that his abductors have reportedly contacted the family and were demanding N70 million.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Operations and Strategy, Concerned Minds Initiative of Akoko-Edo (CMIA), Comrade Victor Arogunyo, said.

“The incident occurred around Aiyetoro–Somorika Junction, close to a Fulani settlement on the Ibillo–Uneme–Nekhua–Igarra Road. This is another sad reminder that Akoko-Edo is under siege.

“In the last few months, this is about the fifth kidnapping that is taking place on the same spot, close to that camp, which is less than a five-minute trekking away from there. The government must do something about this. I called his traditional ruler, and he said they called on Sunday evening, demanding N70 million.”

He identified bad roads, criminal herders, poor funding of security, low morale among vigilantes and hunters, and weak prosecution of arrested suspects as key factors fueling insecurity across the entire Edo North axis.

In Ayogwiri, the suspected kidnappers were said to have attacked the women on their way from the farm and abducted a 12-year-old girl after releasing her mother, and then two women sustained injuries.

This incident is said to have created fear and panic in the community. It was gathered that the kidnappers of the teenager are asking for N5 million ransom.

‎The community, in a statement issued by Engr Vincent Ozemoya, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the community, condemned the incident. “The BoT calls on all relevant security agencies in the area to rise up and rid our Farms and forests of evil elements, be they herdsmen or kidnappers.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, could not be reached at the time of this report.