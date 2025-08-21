Fulani Gunmen Kill Three, Abduct Two In Imo

Terror returned to Amakohia-Ubi in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State on Wednesday night, as suspected Fulani herdsmen launched a fresh attack that left three residents dead, several others injured, and two young men abducted.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants, armed with sophisticated rifles, invaded Umuike village around 8 p.m., emerging from nearby bushes and shooting indiscriminately at residents.

The community’s vigilante group was caught unprepared, and by the time reinforcements arrived, the attackers had melted back into the forests, leaving bloodshed and chaos behind.

“This is the fifth time in recent months that they have attacked, but this one is the deadliest,” said a frightened resident, who spoke from hiding.

Another indigene, Smart Oke, confirmed the assault on the community’s WhatsApp platform: “Unfortunately, lives were lost, many were injured, and two people were abducted. Our local security is still combing the forest in search of them.”

The night raid adds to a wave of violent incursions that have plagued rural Imo communities. Local sources estimate that at least 50 villagers in Amakohia-Ubi, Agwa in Oguta LGA, and surrounding areas have been killed in similar attacks since May.

In a June attack, 12 residents of Amakohia-Ubi and Agwa were killed, while a pregnant woman narrowly survived multiple gunshot wounds after weeks of hospitalization in Owerri.

Residents allege that despite repeated appeals, government security forces have failed to intervene, leaving vulnerable villages dependent on poorly equipped vigilante groups. Calls for urgent intervention have intensified amid fears that unchecked raids could escalate further.

As of press time, the Imo State Police Command had yet to issue a statement on the latest killings. Security experts warn that the persistence of such attacks highlights widening security gaps in the South-East and deepening herder-farmer tensions.

For now, grief hangs heavily over Amakohia-Ubi as families prepare for burials, while survivors fear Wednesday night’s bloodshed may not be the last.