Fulani Groups Misleading Nigerians On Christmas Even Killings – Plateau Community Leaders

Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM) and Forum of Bokkos Development Association have said that the Coalition of Fulani groups has attempted to cover, confuse, misdirect and downplay the barbaric and dastardly killings of Christmas Eve meted out on the people of Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State.

It would be recalled that the Fulani groups had alleged that 350 of their Fulanis were killed also from October to December 2023 as well as their cows were stolen.

However, the BYM National President, Barr. Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri and Chairman Forum of Bokkos Community Development Association, Mr Philip Julson while reacting to the Fulani reaction during a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre Jos on Thursday said the Fulani claims are baseless in trying to downplay the heinous crimes by the bandits.

“The attention of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM) the Forum of Bokkos Development Association and the Mwagavwul Youths Movement has been drawn to a press release credited to the Coalition of Fulani Groups in Plateau State in which a wide range of claims and allegations were made against the people of Barkin Ladi Bokkos and Mangu LGAs as well as the Government of Plateau State.

“Ordinarily, this Press Release would have passed without a single comment from us, except that the unsuspecting public and indeed, the International Community would have been misled into believing that the barbaric and dastardly massacre of Christmas-Eve meted out on the people of Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu LGAs are justified on the spurious grounds adduced by the so-call Coalition.

According to the Youth Leaders, the concocted, illogical and fictitious Press Release issued on the 7th day of January was just an attempt to cover, confuse, misdirect and downplay the heinous crimes committed by their bandits. Saying why was there no sincere place for their pretentious condolences which amounted to a hidden sense of mockery and hypocrisy as they spoke from both sides of the mouth.

“By the misleading account of the so-called Coalition, how can this be true that a total number of 8 Districts have suddenly risen against the Fulani or their purported number of cattle herds without any reason?

“They should be honest enough to tell the world why this could even be the case. Could it be that the terrorist activities and banditry that has come to be associated with the majority of the Fulani, is indeed, their push factor?

“To the best of our knowledge, Fulani herders have been hosted by our communities for decades, but have now, in our view, counted themselves unworthy of the hospitality and accommodation of the native peoples who are largely sedentary peasant farmers.

The group described the statement of the Fulani groups issued last week as mischievous to brandish statistics with little or no substantiation or evidence.

“It should, however, be understood that their Press Release aimed to fuel their propaganda machine and to probably diffuse attention from the victims of their terror in Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu LGAs. Knowing the killer Fulani herdsmen for who they are, who will imagine that over 350 Fulani are killed, and thousands of their cattle rustled with over 115 in one day all rustled or killed, and unbelievably wait until January 7th for a so-called Coalition to make a Press Release on their behalf.

“Who on Earth will ever believe this? Is this not a diversionary tactic from the alarming Christmas Eve killings and plunder that claimed 257 aside from the over 100 injured, talk less of over 19,000 displaced and valuables worth Millions of Naira destroyed?

“It’s undisputed that the Fulani lack customary rights and authority over lands and territories in all our villages and Communities except those acquired through purchase, gifts and goodwill. Little wonder, therefore, that Fulani militants have chosen terror as a means of conquest of land acquisitions in this 21st Century, where constitutionalism, civilization and civility are the hallmarks of modern society.

“We are abundantly aware that Government at all levels has been concerned and making deliberate efforts to bring relief and succour to victims of terror attacks and not to support aggressors, militants and bandits or their collaborators.

Adding that the so-called Coalition trying to paint or even out the humanitarian situation is, indeed, misleading and very shameless.

“To make things worse, the fictitious and propagandist statistics make the whole claims and allegations laughable.

“For the avoidance of doubt, here is what is established, and can be verified by all and sundry about the Christmas-Eve massacre that occurred in 39 villages of Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu LGAs; Barkin Ladi: 19 people killed, 6 injured, 2851 displaced aside homes and other valuables destroyed in 3 villages attacked.

In Bokkos: 187 were killed, over 100 were injured, and over 15, 231 displaced from 31 villages raided and in Mangu: 52 were killed, and over 1900 were displaced from 4 villages completely overran.

“Our singular prayer is for the Government to halt Fulani militants from raiding our Hamlets and Villages, killing our people and displacing as well as disrupting our livelihoods. Their sponsors and networks within and outside Nigeria should be burst while the perpetrators and local accomplices are brought to justice.

“Permit us at this juncture to unequivocally state that, our people are at the receiving end of Fulani terror orchestrated and unleashed through their bandits, local and International compradors. The will of the Nigerian State and Government is, indeed, on trial as to whether these terrorists would go on unchecked or whether Security agents will rise to the occasion to guarantee the safety of lives and property of citizens in this country.

The Youths community leaders however call on their people to remain very vigilant and ready to defend themselves if they have to under the circumstances we have found ourselves.