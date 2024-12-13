Fulani Group Writes DSS Over Possible Breach Of Peace In Kwara

Share

Three Fulani leaders in Kwara State have written to the Department of State Services (DSS) alleging plans by a group to cause breach of peace and urging the security body to act urgently.

The three leaders, Alhaji Abdullahi Ahmed (Ga’a Federal), Abdullahi Arisekola (Ga’a Erin and Jowuro) and Muhammad Jowuro of Omu Aran claim that a group led by one Ande Mu’azu Buruku is currently hatching a leadership crisis that can unsettle the state.

Writing through their lawyer, H.O. Buhari of the Buhari, Oguntoye Associates, the trio accused Buruku of refusal to identify with Alhaji Jimoh Adam Ojonla, who was recently turbaned by Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, as the new Ardo Fulani.

According to them, Buruku, whose father was Ardo, plans to install someone else against Ojonla, who was turbaned on November 15, 2024.

In the petition received by the DSS on November 25, 2024, the leaders wrote: “That after the said turbaning, some disgruntled elements among the Fulani led and championed by one Alhaji Ande Mu’azu Buruku wanted to cause confusion by installing another Ardo of Fulani for Kwara state because his father was the first Ardo.

“This Alhaji Ande Mu’azu Buruku has gone on air and instructed all his supporters to buy and wear ‘Ankara clothes’ for the installation of a new Ardo to antagonise the Emir of Ilorin’s choice.

“This, we feel duty-bound to inform you and other security agencies. Alhaji Ande Mu’azu Buruku wants to cause confusion and breakdown of law and order in Kwara state.”

The petition stated further that the information to the security agencies was to “prevent what will cause mayhem and chaos in the society, especially among the Fulani.”

