Fulani Group Begs FG To End Alleged Cattle Rustling In Agatu

A socio-cultural organisation, Voice of Fulbe for Peace and Development, has appealed to both Federal and Benue State governments to stop the alleged rustling of cattle by some youths of Agatu West in Agatu Local Government Area.

The group’s plea was contained in a communique signed by the National President,Alhaji Hamman Gizo,and Secretary,Ardoi Yallo. Specifically, the body said it was writing “to inform Nigerians, the international community, the President of Nigeria, the National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies about the obvious threat to security, peace, order and members’ livelihood”.

While describing the said attacks as “unprovoked”, the Voice of Fulbe for Peace and Development said Fulani leaders in the general area have called for restraint on the part of those affected. The group provided what it claimed was an incident timeline, to buttress its position.

“Sometimes last month, youths from Agatu west (allegedly) mobilised themselves in hundreds, stormed communities in Omala Local Government of Kogi State…rustling 148 cattle belonging to a Fulani herders in the process. “On 30 September 2025, while Fulani were grazing in Ajokpachi a village in Omala Local Government Area (Kogi State), Agatu youths again attacked leaving behind pain and agony”.