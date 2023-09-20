Fulani Community Urged To Support Kwara Govt’s Efforts On Security

The Fulani community in Kwara State has been called upon to support the state government’s efforts to nip criminal activities in the bud in the state, including kidnapping, banditry and cattle rustling.

The Chairman Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Kwara State Chapter, Alhaji Bello Abubakar, made the call at the security meeting of Fulani community leaders across the 16 local government areas of the state held in Ilorin, the state capital.

Alhaji Abubakar, said the security challenges bedevilling the country require the support of all and sundry if the war is to be won,

advised all community leaders to ensure vigilance and report any suspicious movements in their areas to security agencies for prompt action.

The Fulani leader, who also stressed the need for family planning among the people to enable them to give quality life to their children, appealed to the state government to establish nomadic schools to enable Fulani herders to acquire quality education.

Alhaji Abubakar warned Fulani herders against night and underage grazing on farmland in the interest of peace, urging the state government to provide water and other incentives in Fulani communities to enhance their lives.

He thanked the state government for supporting the Fulani community with palliatives to cushion the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy while admonishing the Fulani herders to live in peace with their various hosts.

In his remark, on behalf of Fulani Monarchs in Kwara state, the Sarkin Fulani of Edu local government area, Alhaji Dogo Baluji, said a forum should be put in place to educate the Fulani youths on the danger of getting involved in criminal activities.

For his part, the Kwara state Secretary General of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Hon. AbdulAzeez Muhammed, said the programme was meant to brainstorm on the issue of security and welfare of Fulani herders in the state, advising the Fulani to be their brother’s keeper and avoid bitterness and rancour among themselves and their host communities.

He thanked Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for giving them the enabling environment to contribute to the growth and development of the state.

In his address, the Kwara state Chairman, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Usman Garba advised Fulani herders to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure peaceful coexistence in their communities.

In his remarks, the Commander of Vigilance groups in Fulani communities, Abubakar Danmalam, said the issue of security should not be left in the hands of security agencies alone, urging the collaboration of all stakeholders to ensure peace and security across the state.

The highlight of the event was the investiture of Alhaji Muhammadu Sauni as the Director General of Miyetti Allah in Kwara state.