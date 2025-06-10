Fulani Cattle Breeders Decry Loss Of 4m Cows To Rustlers

Share

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has raised concerns over the loss of four million cows to cattle rustling between 2014 and 2024, as well as the country’s heavy reliance on imported milk, which costs Nigeria approximately $2 billion annually.

MACBAN National President, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, made these remarks in Eleme, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during the inauguration of the newly constituted executive members of the association’s Rivers State chapter.

Ngelzarma described the loss of four million cows over an 11-year period as alarming, warning that such scale of theft poses a severe threat to the livelihood of herders and the country’s food security.

He also expressed concern over Nigeria’s low milk production capacity, which has necessitated the importation of dairy products to meet local demand—an economic burden that costs the country about $2 billion in foreign exchange annually.

Despite these challenges, the MACBAN leader noted that the livestock sector is entering a new phase of optimism following the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the newly established ministry is expected to tackle longstanding issues affecting herders, farmers, and other stakeholders, with a focus on developing community-based strategies to address insecurity in the sector.

Ngelzarma emphasized the potential of the livestock industry to contribute significantly to the economy through value addition in meat and milk production, foreign exchange earnings from exports, and large-scale youth employment at the grassroots level.

Reaffirming MACBAN’s commitment to peaceful coexistence, he noted that the association has, over its 42-year history, consistently promoted dialogue and conflict resolution between herders and farmers.

He urged the newly appointed MACBAN Rivers State Chairman, Usman Umar, and his executive team to uphold peace and ensure that herders operating in the state abide by the law and respect their host communities.

“We must continue to sensitize our members to engage peacefully and cooperate with farmers, community leaders, youths, security agencies, and the state government to build a harmonious relationship,” Ngelzarma stated.

In his remarks, the new MACBAN Rivers State Chairman, Usman Umar, pledged to maintain a cordial relationship with the state government and stakeholders, promising to build on the legacies of his predecessor, Yau.

