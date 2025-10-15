Fuji Rise Contest Created To Elevate Fuji Genre –Bayo Alawiye

Nollywood actor, Bayo Alawiye, is set to make history with the launch of “Fuji Rise”, a groundbreaking live reality show dedicated to celebrating and elevating the Fuji music genre. Speaking about the inspiration behind the project, Alawiye described Fuji Rise as a heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacy of Fuji music and its pioneers.

According to him, the show aims to give the genre the global recognition it truly deserves. Alawiye said: “This project means a lot to me because Fuji music is a core part of our cultural identity. “We want to showcase the richness of the sound and discover new voices that will take Fuji to the next level.”

Unlike traditional competitions, Fuji Rise will ensure that every participant goes home with rewards, though the ultimate winner will receive a cash prize of N5 million, recording deal along with other exciting packages.

Set to begin tomorrow October 15, in the city of Ibadan; Alawiye disclosed that Ibadan was chosen as the location for the reality show over Lagos, the entertainment hub of Nigeria as its symbolic that Ibadan is home to the originator of Fuji, the late Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Barrister.