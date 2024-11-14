Fuji: Opera Returns For It’s Historic 5th Edition 

Share

…Celebrating five years of Fuji music, culture.

All is set for the fifth edition of Fuji: A Opera, Nigeria’s premier festival showcasing Fuji music.

This year’s edition, scheduled to hold on Thursday, December 5, at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, commemorates five decades of Fuji’s revolutionary influence on music and popular culture.

With over 5,000 attendees expected, this milestone event, according to the organisers, promises a spectacular evening of Fuji legend performances, a powerful visual tribute, and a glimpse into the genre’s daring future.

In partnership with FUMAN, this edition theme, “Five Decades of Fuji: Honouring the Past, Inspiring the Future”, celebrates the genre’s incredible 50-year history.

Fuji music continues to inspire, from the bustling streets of SouthWest Nigeria, where Fuji was born, to today’s Afrobeats charts, which are influenced by his legacy.

This year’s event will investigate how five decades of Fuji creativity have influenced language, dance, and global popular culture.

The concert will include famous headliners—K1 De Ultimate, Saheed Osupa, KS1 Malaika, Shina

Akanni, Abass Obesere, Remi Aluko, Sulaimon Atawewe, SK Sensation, and Lokoso Ajani each representing a different period of Fuji music.

In addition, two rising performers will demonstrate their talents, highlighting the genre’s changing future. This mix of Fuji’s iconic icons and rising stars exemplifies Fuji’s timeless appeal across generations.

This year, Nigerian Breweries and Grand Oak gladly collaborate with Fuji: A Opera to provide fans with an upgraded experience.

Nigerian Breweries will present a VIP lounge with special cocktails

inspired by the genre’s vibe. Grand Oak’s interactive brand experience will showcase aspects of African heritage, providing festival-goers with an unforgettable cultural immersion.

Bobo Omotayo, the visionary of Fuji: A Opera, stated his excitement for this edition: “Our fifth edition is particularly significant since it corresponds with five decades of Fuji’s great impact.

“It’s amazing to watch how Fuji: A Opera has expanded, introducing Fuji’s vitality to new audiences.

“We have held experiences in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. This year, with the help of our dedicated sponsors and supporters, we’re elevating this celebration to new heights, commemorating every

achievement Fuji has made over the years.

“Fuji fans may own a piece of history with the limited-edition ‘5th Anniversary’ Aso-ebi, designed in conjunction with UB Fabrics. The special print collection, which is available upon request, contains one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by Fuji’s distinctive aesthetic.”

According to Omotayo, registration is open now via Tix Africa.

