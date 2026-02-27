Fuji Musician, Shanko Rashidi Loses Son

Renowned Fuji musician Shanko Rasheed Atanda has taken to his social media page to announce the passing of his first son, Jamaldeen Atanda.

at just 12 years old.

The musician, who announced the passing of the 12-year-old boy on his Instagram page on Friday, February 27, expressed his deep sorrow at the loss.

He prayed for his son’s restful sleep, describing the anguish of losing a kid as a tragedy no father wants to go through.

“So Sad, no parent prays to lose a child in their lifetime, but Alhamdulilahi Jamaldeen Emrs Atanda JNR rest well, my champ. I will surely tell you all about it when I see you again. Omo Ola sun reeee,” he wrote.

As of the time of filing this report, the time and manner of Jamaldeen’s death were not disclosed by Shanko.