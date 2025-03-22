Fuji Musician, Alani Speaks On Relationship With Asake’s Mother

Share

Renowned Fuji musician, Musibau Alani, has debunked claims of snatching Asake’s mother, Fali, from his father, Odunsi, popularly known as Malo.

According to him, he was not responsible for the separation between the duo, adding that Fali was no longer married to Malo when he met her.

The controversy arose after Odunsi claimed that Asake had neglected him, leading to widespread social media discussions.

Following this, many netizens alleged that Alani was present as a performing musician during Asake’s naming ceremony. But the Fuji veteran has categorically dismissed these claims.

READ ALSO:

Addressing the allegation, Mr Alani who is Asake’s stepfather, confirmed his marriage to the singer’s mother, a union that produced three children, two of whom are now deceased. Alani said: “I met Fali as a single mother; she was already separated from her husband, whom I didn’t know at the time. We got along, and she moved in with me along with her son, Ahmed (Asake). I trained the boy.” He also recalled a later encounter with Odunsi, saying, “I eventually met her ex-husband, Malo, who was working at a council in Lagos Island. “The day he saw me there, he even told his colleagues to thank me for taking good care of his son, Ahmed (Asake). “For the record, I did not snatch Fali from her first husband, and I was neither present at nor played at Asake’s naming ceremony.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

