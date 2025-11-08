Fújì Lórí Títì — The Street Is Where The Sound Lives Comes Alive

In a time when modern sounds dominate the airwaves, Fújì Lórí Títì brings the spotlight back to the streets — the true home of Fuji music.

Created by Àriyá Yoruba, led by Fuji music influencers Timileyin Ogundare and Fawaz Shamsideen, who are leading the call for the return of Fuji to the streets where it belongs.

Fújì Lórí Títì is not just another music competition; it’s a movement: a cultural reawakening that connects the new generation of Fuji artistes to the roots of their sound.

The programme tells the stories of the people, the struggles, and the rhythms that birthed one of Nigeria’s most enduring musical traditions.