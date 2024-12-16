FUHSA VC Vows To Nurture Students Into Valuable Assets

Share

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare (FUHSA), Professor Bala M Audu, has pledged to nurture students into valuable assets for society and humanity.

Speaking at the 3rd matriculation ceremony of 1,178 newly admitted students for the 2024/2025 academic session, Professor Audu emphasized the importance of upholding the institution’s values and becoming good ambassadors for the nation.

The VC commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Honourable Minister of Health, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, for upgrading the Federal Medical Centre, Azare to a Teaching Hospital.

He also appreciated the introduction of the NELFUND Scheme by the President.

