FUGUS Governing Council Approves Promotion Of 11 Academic Staff

The Governing Council of the Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) has approved the promotion of eleven senior academic staff members in recognition of their commitment and scholarly contributions.

In a statement signed by the university management, four lecturers were promoted to the rank of Professor, while seven others were elevated from Senior Lecturer to Reader (Associate Professor).

The decision was reached during the Council’s 30th Regular Meeting, held on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Abuja.

Those promoted to the rank of Professor include Dr. Lawal Sa’adu, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration); Dr. Aliyu Usman Moyi, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic); Dr. Nasir Garba Anka; and Dr. Rabiatu Musa Mafara.

Promoted to the rank of Reader are Dr. Taofiki Aminu, Dr. Abbas Sani Dahiru, Dr. Abdullahi Mustapha Muhammad, Dr. Adamu Muhammad, Dr. Precious C. Ezeh, Dr. Ahmad Kainuwa, and Dr. Omokhuale Emmanuel.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Rt. Hon. Engr. Aminu Sani Isa, congratulated the newly promoted staff and urged them to consider the elevation not only as recognition of past achievements but also as a call to higher service to the university and society.

The promotions reflect the university’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and supporting the career advancement of its staff.