An alleged drug trafficker, who is the target of an international manhunt, has sent a video to the media in which he thanks Bolivian police for allegedly giving him prior warning of an attempt to arrest him.

On Saturday, Bolivian officers raided the home of Sebastián Marset, who is wanted in his native Uruguay, as well as in Brazil, Paraguay, and the US. But Marset, 32, managed to get away. Bolivian police have denied tipping him off and continue to search for him, reports BBC.