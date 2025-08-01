Fufore Dam Flooding Poses No Threat After Assessment, Says Fintir

Apperantly disturbed by the ongoing speculations that the ongoing construction of a dam at Kofsopah District in Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa imay have caused the recent flooding in parts of Yola, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on Wednesday paid an onthe-spot visit to the site for technical assessment.

The flood, which ravaged several communities in Shagari, Sabon Pegi and the areas behind the Distance Learning Centre claimed 25 lives and submerged houses, farmlands, and property leaving victims in anguish.

Speaking with journalists after inspecting the dam site, Governor Fintiri clarified that preliminary findings did not indicate any threat from the project.

“We came here to get firsthand information on the situation. From what we have seen, and based on expert assessments, I don’t see any threat from this dam.

“The spillway is a natural feature of every dam, none theless, we will send in more professionals to carry out a comprehensive assessment and provide recommendations.

“Even in the next ten years, with the current water level, I don’t see it posing any threat. We’ll return to the communities, assess areas with blockages, and ensure necessary interventions are made to ease the situation for the people”, Fintiri said.

Speaking on behalf of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), an official clarified that the site was not an illegal mining zone.

“This is a licensed site. We visited on Saturday and observed no change in the water level. It has remained consistent, and there’s nothing unusual,” the official said.