Apparently disturbed by the ongoing speculations that the ongoing construction of a dam at Kofsopah District in Fufore Local Government Area may have caused the recent flooding in parts of Yola, Governor Umaru Fintiri on Wednesday paid an on-the-spot visit to the site for a technical assessment.

The flood ravaged several communities, in Shagari, Sabon Pegi, and the area behind the distance learning centre.

The disaster claimed 25 lives and submerged houses, farmlands, and properties, leaving victims in anguish.

Speaking with journalists after inspecting the dam site, Governor Fintiri clarified that preliminary findings did not indicate any threat from the project.

“We came here to get firsthand information on the situation. From what we have seen, and based on expert assessments, I don’t see any threat from this dam,” Fintiri said.

He explained that the spillway is a natural feature of every dam, nonetheless, we will send in more professionals to carry out a comprehensive assessment and provide recommendations.

He added, “Even in the next ten years, with the current water level, I don’t see it posing any threat. We’ll return to the communities, assess areas with blockages, and ensure necessary interventions are made to ease the situation for the people.”

Speaking on behalf of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), an official clarified that the site was not an illegal mining zone.

“This is a licensed site. We visited on Saturday and observed no change in the water level. It has remained consistent, and there’s nothing unusual,” the official said.

Also speaking during the inspection, environmental expert Professor Liman Tukur described the site as safe. “We’ve conducted our inspection. The site is stable, and they’re taking steps to make it even safer. We assure residents that the dam itself is not the issue.

Hussaini Maiwada Baba, the site manager of Pleasing Company, the contractor handling the dam project also debunked the rumour linking the dam to the flood.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the dam. The speculation appears to be based on a misunderstanding of how a spillway works. The discharge from the dam is minimal and could not have caused the flood,” he asserted.