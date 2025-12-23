FUEP Raises The Alarm Over Fake NCE Certificates In Circulation

The Federal University of Education Pankshin (FUEP) in Plateau State has raised the alarm over the rate of fake National Certificate of Education (NCE) of the institution in circulation. Acting Vice-Chancellor Jere Ndazhaga, said this during a news conference yesterday in Jos.

He explained that the university recently uncovered the criminal act after an effort by a bearer of the fake certificate to upload it into the portal of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) failed.

The professor said: “It is important to state clearly that the university recently uncovered a nefarious activity of a syndicate specialised in forging, faking, alteration of academic results purportedly to have been issued by the defunct Federal College of Education, Pankshin. “This development is both disturbing and unacceptable to the management of the university.”